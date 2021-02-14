LSU’s women tied for third after first round of the Moon Golf Invitational

LSU sophomore Latanna Stone shot a team-leading 4-under 68 in Sunday's first round of the fourth annual Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida.

The No. 3 LSU women’s golf team shot a 3-under par and is tied for third after the first round at the Moon Golf Invitational Sunday at the Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Florida.

Sophomore Latanna Stone is tied for third individually after carding a 4-under 68. She started with a birdie on No 1 and finished with six birdies.

Senior Kendall Griffin scored a 2-under 70 and is sixth individually. She birdied four of her first 14 holes and was even par for her last four holes.

Despite an eagle on the ninth hole, junior Ingrid Lindblad shot a 1-over 73. Junior Presley Baggett had a 2-over 74 and freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet was at 5-over 77.

