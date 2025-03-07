LSU’s William Schmidt Already Had ‘Best Moment’ Of His Life, And Hasn’t Closed Alex Box Yet

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

As far as LSU freshman future ace William Schmidt is concerned, he has already had his Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn moment.

And it wasn’t even at Alex Box Stadium.

“Closing last weekend was probably one of the greatest moments of my life,” he said of striking out Nebraska hitter Cayden Brumbaugh looking to end the game in the bottom of the ninth last Saturday with an 11-6 LSU victory at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas. He threw a scoreless, hitless inning.

“They were playing ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ when I was in the bullpen, and I was just groovin’ pitches, singing along, 11,000 standing up,” he said.

It wasn’t quite Charlie Sheen’s Vaughn in “Major League” exiting the bullpen to Cleveland Indians fans roaring “Wild Thing” by The Troggs, but it was to Schmidt.

“I mean just absolutely electric,” he said.

Just wait until it happens at the Box with 11,000. That could be this weekend as the No. 1 Tigers (13-1) host North Alabama (3-8) in a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. with games Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Schmidt (2-0, 1.46 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 12 and a third innings) has started two mid-week games at the Box, but he has not relieved at home yet. And that role is part of coach Jay Johnson’s development plan for the 6-foot-4 right-hander from Catholic High in Baton Rouge who could have gone in the first round of the Major League Draft last summer. But he took his name out of the draft just before it started so he could play at LSU.

Schmidt, who grew up within a couple of miles from Alex Box, has heard, felt and seen the Box in “Wild Thing” mode for years. Since he just threw 73 pitches in four innings on Wednesday in a start and win against North Dakota State with seven strikeouts, it probably won’t be tonight.

But it could happen Saturday or Sunday.

“Just going to do my recovery and be ready when my name’s called,” he said.

“Managing his load is super important,” Johnson said. “Not just for long term, but to be the guy (in a critical short relief role) here. And that’s coming probably sooner rather than later. He was going to go in late against Omaha (in a 5-4 loss on Feb. 22 in the first game of two), but we had the doubleheader. And he threw too much in the pen, and I didn’t want to bring him back that night. Then it turned into a start, which was good.”

Schmidt started two days later against Nicholls and got his first win.

“Then in the Nebraska game, I looked around at that atmosphere and thought, “I have to get him into this game,’ Johnson said. “And he was so efficient there.”

He’ll be ready this weekend.

“This is where I want to be,” Schmidt said. “No regrets at all. Great coaching staff. Even better teammates. Came here to get a little more mature. Growing up here and now playing, it’s a dream come true. I love it here. Like I said, Frisco – best moment of my life.”

With more to come. Fellow freshman sensation right-hander Casan Evans (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 3 saves, 16 strikeouts, nine innings) of St. Pius X High in Houston is in a role similar to Schmidt’s.

“Yeah, they’re special,” Johnson said. “They’ve got a lot ahead of them, but those guys don’t show up all the time. When I say ‘those guys,’ you get talented guys, but talent can’t make up for the character and competitiveness, feel and athleticism that they have. That’s why there’s been no delay. I mean, the training wheels was opening weekend, and then they went flying off.”

STARTING PITCHERS

Johnson will stick with his weekend starting rotation for the fourth straight weekend:

FRIDAY – Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson (2-0, 2.30 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 15 and two-thirds innings) vs. senior right-hander Brycen Parrish (0-3, 5.82 ERA 10 strikeouts, 17 innings), North Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY – Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (2-0, 3.18 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 17 innings) vs. freshman left-hander Tripp Patterson (1-1, 1.37 ERA, 19 and two-thirds innings), North Alabama, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY – Sophomore right-hander Chase Shores (3-0, 3.00 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 15 innings) vs. senior right-hander Anthony Pingeton (1-1, 2.77 ERA, nine strikeouts, 13 innings), North Alabama, 1 p.m.