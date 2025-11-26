LSU’s Whit Weeks Reveals He Played On Broken Ankle Against South Carolina This Season

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks told the rest of the story of his ankle injury on Tuesday during player interviews.

During game week before LSU played on Oct. 18 at Vanderbilt, former LSU coach Brian Kelly said that Weeks had re-injured his ankle in the South Carolina game on Oct. 11 – the same right ankle he broke in the Texas Bowl last season.

Have The Adventures of Kiffin’s Travels – Monte and Lane – convinced Lane to pack and go again? To LSU?https://t.co/Q1RMlsmkR0 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 25, 2025

Weeks said Tuesday that he actually broke a bone in his ankle separate of the original break in the loss at Ole Miss on Sept. 27. LSU was open the next week, so he played on the ankle in the win over South Carolina on Oct. 11.

“I hardly even practiced before that (South Carolina) game, because I could hardly even walk on it,” Weeks said. “But I just kind of sucked it up for that game.”

A day later, he realized that he and LSU’s training staff may have been a mistake.

“On Sunday (after South Carolina), I was taking a shower, and I couldn’t even stand in the shower. So, I said, ‘I probably need to go get this checked out,'” he said. “Sure enough, I got an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging test), and it was broken. It cracked right down the middle.”

Meanwhile, Kelly never said the ankle had been broken again.

Weeks, a junior who led LSU in tackles last season and finished second in the SEC with 125, then missed LSU’s next four games – Vanderbilt, Teas A&M, Alabama and Arkansas – before playing against Western Kentucky last Saturday on a limited basis. That was the last chance Weeks had of playing in Tiger Stadium at the same time with both of his linebacker brothers – senior West Weeks and freshman Zach Weeks.

His ankle is not completely healed yet, but he plans on playing in the regular season finale for LSU (7-4, 3-4 SEC) at No. 8 Oklahoma (9-2, 5-2 SEC) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC).

“It’s going to take just a couple more weeks, hopefully,” he said. “I’m trying to turn that corner, but just struggling.”

Lane Kiffin sounds like he’d really like to coach Ole Miss … in Oxford next month in the playoffs, which would be the biggest sporting event in the history of the state of Mississippi:https://t.co/fOWnyekIHj — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 25, 2025

Weeks may be considering entering the 2026 NFL Draft as a junior, but his girlfriend Landry Kiffin’s dad – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin – may be introduced as LSU’s new coach early next week.

Lane Kiffin and the No. 7 Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) play at Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6 SEC) on Friday (11 a.m., ABC). A decision is expected to be announced by Kiffin either Friday after the game or on Saturday.

“I’ve been focused on just my rehab every single day, trying to get everything around my ankle as strong as possible,” Weeks said. “I want to be able to protect it, but get out there and play this last week.”