LSU’s Whit Weeks Doubtful For Bama; Left Tackle Carius Curne Likely To Play

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks could miss his third straight game with an ankle injury, unless he gets better fast.

The Tigers (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) will try to snap a two-game losing streak at No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC).

“He’s probably more doubtful at this time,” LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. “We’ll see at today’s practice how he looks. We’re hopeful, but I’m not quite sure with Whit.”

New LSU AD Verge Ausberry doesn’t have a spotless record in LSU’s athletic department, but for his length of time there, it’s pretty solid. And he knows a thing or 4 about football coaching searches from the ground up:https://t.co/7wa1chJ7JH — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 5, 2025

Weeks did not practice Tuesday and continues to wear a protective boot as he has not been able to put weight on the ankle. He broke the same right ankle in the Tigers’ Texas Bowl win over Baylor last season and had surgery. In six games this season, Weeks has made 29 tackles with 2.5 for loss with a sack, a fumble recovery and eight quarterback hurries.

Nick Saban is not coming Back, Shaq:https://t.co/aRGo6Q0CTN — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 4, 2025

“If you walk out today, and you just ask him to run, he can do that,” Wilson said. “We have to put him in situations to gauge his pain tolerance to see if he could. That’s the true test. He has a high threshold for pain tolerance, but you just don’t know, because it’s not just muscles that are in there. Sometimes it’s nerves and those other things that can be annoying, or sharp pains. We’ll see if that subsides and allows him to be at his best.”

True freshman starting left tackle Carius Curne (leg) is practicing and has a better chance to play Saturday.

“His progress has been a steady one,” Wilson said. “He has played more and more in each one of the practices, and so I’m optimistic that he’ll have an opportunity to play.”