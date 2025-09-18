LSU’s Weeks Brothers Held A Reunion Vs. Florida, But All 3 Were Not There At The Same Time

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Be careful for which you wish.

Before LSU played 36-point underdog Louisiana Tech in the second week of the season, a reporter asked LSU coach Brian Kelly about the prospects of playing three brothers at the same time in a game, which is believed to have never happened in LSU history.

LSU FOOTBALL HAS 3 BROTHERS A WEEKS

Those are senior West Weeks, junior Whit Weeks and true freshman Zach Weeks, who all play linebacker for the Tigers. The youngest dressed for the opener at Clemson, but did not play in LSU’s 17-10 win.

“That’d be pretty neat,” Kelly said. “I hope we get that opportunity. First of all, it’ll be deserving, because they’re all really good players. I’ve thought about it, and that will be a first for me. When you have the third brother come in through the doors, your first thought is, ‘Maybe there will be an opportunity for all three to be on the field.’”

MICHAEL CAUBLE TALKS BRIAN KELLY ON TIGER RAG RADIO SHOW

Yes, the novelty of it all.

LSU, though, did not get to empty the bench when it did not play well and only beat Louisiana Tech, 23-7. So, the youngest Weeks did not play. And he was likely not going to play when No. 3 LSU hosted Florida in what was expected to be a close game in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams last Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

Updated LSU gamer: “Yeah, that was one of the SEC classics, right? We did whatever was necessary to win the game.” … Brian Kelly. https://t.co/0xc9oFhm2B — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 14, 2025

LSU, which was favored by a touchdown, trailed 10-3 in the second quarter before taking a 13-10 lead at halftime and winning 20-10.

But on Florida’s third play from scrimmage Whit Weeks had gotten ejected for targeting at the 1:55 mark of the first quarter. Then West Weeks left with a calf injury in the third quarter and also did not return after making a career-high 12 tackles with four solos and one for loss. He is questionable for Saturday when No. 3 LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC) hosts Southeastern Louisiana (2-1) at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.

So, Kelly and defensive coordinator Blake Baker had to go deep into the reserves in a close game with the Gators. They went to little-used redshirt freshman Tylen Singleton and backup Davhon Keys, who played most of the game.

“We played Ty Singleton. How many snaps has he had? Maybe three,” Kelly said. “He’s had three snaps all year.”

And Zach Weeks played for the first time. Only neither older brother was in the game when he went in after West’s injury. But the Weeks family of Watkinsville, Georgia, can say that all three brothers played in the same game.

“Zach Weeks? He doesn’t even know where the Cox Center for academic support is,” Kelly exclaimed after the game. “And he went out there, and he flew around.”

Didn’t make any tackles, but he was moving.

Weeks probably does know where the Cox Center is. It’s a block from Tiger Stadium, but Kelly was making a point.

Retro football appears to be back to stay at LSU this season:https://t.co/g9iufj2AkA — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 15, 2025

“Just really pleased with the way they handled things. You lose arguably your best defensive player on the first series,” Kelly said, referring to first team All-SEC linebacker Whit Weeks, who finished second in the SEC and ninth in the nation last year with 125 tackles.

“Then his brother goes down,” Kelly said. “But we got a third Weeks. So, we brought in the third Weeks. Not sure he knew exactly what was going on, but he’s game, which is great. And that’s what I love about this group. They just kept battling, where a lot of teams would’ve deflated. They kept playing.”

Maybe soon all three will get to play at the same time under less dire circumstances.

The two older Weeks just started the same game for the first time since 2020 at Oconee County High back home when they opened at Clemson.

THE BROTHERS WEEKS ENJOYED A CLEMSON TAKEOVER

“Obviously, it was awesome,” West said of playing with Whit, who is two years younger. “It felt like we were kids in the backyard just playing. We’d be just talking to each other mid-play, like, ‘Oh, what’d you see on that one?’ We were messing around and having a good time. It’ll be the same when Zach starts playing more.”

Whit was a senior at Oconee County High when Zach was a freshman, but the three have never played at the same time for the same team.

“It’s going to be awesome when it happens,” West said. “It’s going to be real cool.”

Little did Whit and West know they’d be watching baby bro’s college debut during a tight game, yet couldn’t help him on the field.

“I think he’s still figuring it all out,” West said. “It’s been fun helping him learn the playbook.”

And in Zach’s first game as a Tiger, that was clearly on the fly.