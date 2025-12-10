LSU’s Versatile Ju’Juan Johnson Plans To Enter The NCAA Transfer Portal

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU sophomore running back/receiver/quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to CBS Sports.

The portal can be entered now by LSU football players because of the head coaching change with Lane Kiffin last week replacing Brian Kelly, who was fired on Oct. 26. The current portal window for LSU players lasts until Dec. 20. After that, LSU players can enter the general portal window that runs from Jan. 2-26.

Johnson played a small role in the Tigers’ 2025 offense, carrying the ball 38 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games and caught 17 passes for 72 yards. In 2024 as a true freshman from Lafayette Christian Academy, he rushed seven times for 14 yards and caught five passes for 22 yards and a TD. He was given a look at quarterback during spring drills after the 2024 season mainly because quarterback Colin Hurley had to miss spring practice after suffering injuries in a car crash.

A part of me feel a way that college football never got to see me play QB!😤 pic.twitter.com/GOWZYCCI7Q — Ju’Juan Johnson (@JujuanJohnson7) December 4, 2025

Johnson signed with LSU as a defensive back in 2024 and was ranked as the No. 19 safety in the country and No. 8 prospect in Louisiana by 247sports.com. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Louisiana in 2023 and was named Louisiana’s Mr. Football. Johnson holds the record for both all-purpose yards (14,451) and most touchdowns (171) in Louisiana High School history.

LSU PLAYERS ENTERED IN TRANSFER PORTAL

– Redshirt freshman WR Kylan Billiot

– Redshirt freshman WR Jelani Watkins

– Sophomore DT Ahmad Breaux*

LSU PLAYERS CONSIDERING ENTERING TRANSFER PORTAL

– Sophomore RB/WR/QB Ju’Juan Johnson

– Redshirt freshman CB Wallace Foster IV

– Junior CB Ashton Stamps

– Redshirt sophomore DT Sydir Mitchell

*Plans to play for LSU in the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27 against Houston.

NOTE: Players who enter the portal can later take their name out and remain at their most recent school, if accepted back by the head coach.