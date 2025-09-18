LSU’s Versatile Ju’Juan Johnson Continues to Wait His Turn In The Tigers’ Struggling Offense

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Editor

Sophomore running back/receiver Ju’Juan Johnson continues to learn just how talented the skill players are at LSU.

Johnson became a prep legend at quarterback for Lafayette Christian Academy, shattering Louisiana High School records for total yards with 14,451 and total touchdowns with 171 in his career. But last season at LSU, he was moved to defensive back. Then he tried running back and finished with 14 yards on seven attempts with five catches for 22 yards.

So far this season, it’s not happening as he has rushed eight times for only nine net yards and has caught six passes for 35 yards for the No. 3 Tigers (3-0, 1-0 SEC) going into Saturday’s game against Southeastern Louisiana (2-1) at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.

UNTAPPED RESOURCE? JU’JUAN JOHNSON IS LSU’S SWISS ARMY KNIFE

“Just going from that guy in high school, where I was breaking all these records, it kind of humbled me to see that there are more players on this team that are as good or better than me right now,” Johnson said Tuesday. “So, it’s been humbling to just go out there and learn from those guys and my coaches.”

After the 2024 season, Johnson wanted to give quarterback a shot. He spent most of spring there before moving back to running back before the end of preseason camp.

“Going into the last week of fall camp, it was like a mutual thing, where I knew that I could help the team at running back more. And they knew that I could help the team at running back as well,” he said. “I think running back is my most comfortable position. I’m just a natural runner. I know how to hit the hole.”

That has not happened much this season, but at least Johnson knows the offense.

“At quarterback, you have to really learn what everyone is doing on the field,” he said. “You just can’t learn what you’re doing. So, going to running back, I already knew what the offense was based upon and what we were trying to accomplish.”

Switching positions has not hurt Johnson’s development.

“It’s been the people around me honestly,” he said. “My coaches have been coaching me well. They give me the trust that I need to have that confidence to go out and play.”

Johnson may be the spark LSU’s running game needs here and there behind starting running back Caden Durham, who leads the team with 196 yards on 45 carries. The Tigers overall are a lowly 116th in the nation in rushing offense with 110 yards a game.

“I have the ability to just make a play, even if there’s nothing to make,” Johnson said. “Just make the play.”