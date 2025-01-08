LSU’s Verge Ausberry: His Son Jaiden’s Play for Notre Dame, Terrorist Attack in New Orleans & More

Verge Ausberry is the Executive Deputy Director of Athletics at LSU. He wears many hats in this role. With over twenty years of experience, he has overseen:

Football

Men’s basketball

Track & field

This experience has made him a cherished figure at the university and its athletic programs.

A Tragic Day in New Orleans

On New Year’s Day 2025, New Orleans faced a terrible tragedy. A terrorist attack resulted in the loss of 14 lives and injuries to 35 others. In the midst of this sorrow, Verge’s son, Jaiden, played in the Sugar Bowl. He made a vital play that helped Notre Dame win the game.

Mixed Emotions

In a recent interview with Tiger Rag Radio, Verge opened up about his mixed feelings. He felt immense pride for Jaiden, who is both an All-American player and a finance major. Yet, the sadness from the attack on their hometown lingered.

The Power of Sports

Sports have always been a source of strength and unity, especially during tough times. The coaching staff worked hard to keep the team focused, encouraging them to support one another. Verge praised their courage as they played in honor of those affected by the tragedy.

Jaiden’s Journey

Verge also shared Jaiden’s journey from being a backup to becoming a starting linebacker. He emphasized Jaiden’s unique style of play. Jaiden has a talent for:

Reading the game

Strong instincts

He approaches football like a chess master. His sharp vision is essential for success in his position.

Facing Future Challenges

Looking ahead, Verge knows Jaiden will face tough opponents. For example, Tyler Warren from Penn State is expected to be a first-round draft pick. However, he is confident that Jaiden will meet any challenge.

Reflections on the Past

Verge reflected on past games. He recalled his earlier hesitance about November games, in South Bend, which has changed due to the team’s playoff success.

Insights on College Football Playoff

Regarding the College Football Playoff selections, Verge believes that smart scheduling is vital for LSU moving forward. He says he supports the idea of giving automatic playoff spots to conference champions, similar to the NFL.

This year’s controversial selections have sparked lively discussions. Many stick to traditional views. Yet, Verge understands that in college football, surprises are always around the corner. Teams must stay ready for any challenges, whether in preseason games or during the season.

And Verge offers his best advice to all college football teams with their sights and hearts set on making the College Football Playoffs moving forward: “Don’t lose in November.”