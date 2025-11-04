LSU’s Verge Ausberry Has Talked To Nick Saban About Football Coaching Job … But They Always Talk

Former LSU and Alabama coach Nick Saban is not returning to LSU to coach the Tigers. (Tiger Rag file photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU interim athletic director Verge Ausberry has spoken to former LSU and Alabama football coach Nick Saban about the vacant LSU football coaching job.

“I told him if he wants it, I’ll go over and pick him up right now,” Ausberry told Tiger Rag Radio on Tuesday afternoon in a taped interview to be played Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the weekly show here:

“But no, Terry’s not going to let him coach again,” Ausberry said.

Terry Saban is Saban’s wife of 53 years. Saban, who turned 74 on Halloween, won LSU’s first national championship since 1958 in 2003 and its first Southeastern Conference title since 1988 in 2001 and another one in 2003 before leaving to coach the NFL Miami Dolphins. After two seasons, he became Alabama’s coach and won six national championships in the 2009, 2011, ’12, ’15, ’17 and 2020 seasons before retiring after the 2023 season. He is now a star ESPN GameDay analyst.

Ausberry put to rest a hot rumor trending on Twitter Tuesday, courtesy of former LSU and NBA basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal, who tweeted that Saban and LSU are in “conversations” about Saban becoming LSU’s coach again.

“Yeah, we talk every two weeks,” Ausberry told Tiger Rag. “But he’s not coming.”

LSU has named former McNeese State president Wade Rousse its president McNeese photo

In real news Tuesday, Ausberry said that the one missing head coaching search committee member will be new LSU president Wade Rousse, who was announced on Tuesday.

Ausberry said on Friday when announcing the search committee that there would be one more. On Tuesday, he said that fifth spot was always saved for whoever became president.

Rousse joins other search committee members Ben Bordelon, Scott Ballard, E.J. Kuiper and John Carmouche. Ausberry is leading the search committee as interim athletic director to find the replacement for Brian Kelly, who was fired as coach by athletic director Scott Woodward on Oct. 26.

Four days later, LSU then fired Woodward, who had hired Kelly after the 2021 season. Ausberry replaced Woodward on Thursday.

LSU athletic department spokesman Zach Greenwell confirmed to Tiger Rag that Rousse is the fifth and final selection committee member.

