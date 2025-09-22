LSU’s Trey’Dez Green, West Weeks Expected To Play At Ole Miss, And Caden Durham Has A Chance

September 22, 2025
Trey'Dez Green, LSU
LSU TE Trey'Dez Green made the game-winning TD catch as LSU won 17-10 at No. 4 Clemson on Aug. 30. (LSU photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No. 4 LSU will be at near full strength when it plays at No. 13 Ole Miss on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC) in a key Southeastern Conference clash of undefeated teams.

OLE MISS, AGGIES, ARKANSAS TO BE LSU’S ANNUAL OPPONENTS IN NEW SEC SCHEDULE … NO BAMA?

LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) and Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0) have not both been undefeated, untied and ranked going into this game since 1959 in a Game of the Century when No. 1 LSU (7-0) beat No. 3 Ole Miss (6-0) by 7-3 on Billy Cannon’s historic, 89-yard punt return for a touchdown that led to him winning the school’s first Heisman Trophy.

LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green (knee) and starting linebacker West Weeks (calf) are both expected to play after missing Saturday’s 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana with injuries. And starting running back Caden Durham (ankle) has a chance to play as he is “day-to-day,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said at his weekly press conference on Monday.

“Trey’Dez will play. He was pretty good in pre-game (Saturday), and we felt like we could hold him back for anoter week,” Kelly said.

Green caught the winning, 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier early in the fourth quarter in the 17-10 victory at Clemson in the season opener. He has two catches for 17 yards in two games. He last played against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 6.

“West Weeks ran yesterday. We’ve got him at 90 percent. So, I would say that he is probable for this game,” Kelly said.

Weeks was injured in the Florida game on Sept. 13. He is second on the team with 25 tackles and two for loss in three games.

Durham leads the Tigers in rushing with 213 yards on 52 carries. He injured his ankle in the second quarter against Southeastern.

“He was better than we at first thought,” Kelly said. “Doesn’t show the signs of a high ankle, so he’s anxious to give it a shot and play, but we’ll monitor him throughout the week.”

Backup defensive end Gabe Reliford, who injured his shoulder against Southeastern, will not play and may miss the season with surgery.

“Gabe Reliford has a subluxation (dislocated of the shoulder joint), so he is out this week,” Kelly said. “And then we will determine whether surgery is necessary, or he can play with it. We certainly want to respect the fact in this situation with a defensive lineman, you want to make sure he’s healthy in pass rushing. If he can’t compete at the level he needs to, then we’ll look at the options in front of us. And surgery could be an option.

Reliford, a sophomore who made 10 tackles in 13 games and one start last season with a quarterback hurry and a half sack, has eight tackles in four games this season with one for loss.

