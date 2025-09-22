LSU’s Trey’Dez Green, West Weeks Expected To Play At Ole Miss, And Caden Durham Has A Chance

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No. 4 LSU will be at near full strength when it plays at No. 13 Ole Miss on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC) in a key Southeastern Conference clash of undefeated teams.

LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) and Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0) have not both been undefeated, untied and ranked going into this game since 1959 in a Game of the Century when No. 1 LSU (7-0) beat No. 3 Ole Miss (6-0) by 7-3 on Billy Cannon’s historic, 89-yard punt return for a touchdown that led to him winning the school’s first Heisman Trophy.

Ole Miss week! @LSUfootball and Ole Miss meet as unbeaten & untied teams for the 1st time since 1959 when No. 1 ranked #LSU was 7-0 and No. 3 Ole Miss was 6-0. Billy Cannon won the Heisman that Halloween night with an 89-yard punt return for a TD, leading LSU to a 7-3 win. — Michael Bonnette (@LSUBonnette) September 22, 2025

LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green (knee) and starting linebacker West Weeks (calf) are both expected to play after missing Saturday’s 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana with injuries. And starting running back Caden Durham (ankle) has a chance to play as he is “day-to-day,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said at his weekly press conference on Monday.

“Trey’Dez will play. He was pretty good in pre-game (Saturday), and we felt like we could hold him back for anoter week,” Kelly said.

Green caught the winning, 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier early in the fourth quarter in the 17-10 victory at Clemson in the season opener. He has two catches for 17 yards in two games. He last played against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 6.

Upon further review, Garrett Nussmeier could’ve gone 31-of-31 passing Saturday night, if his receivers could’ve caught up to his fastball. COLUMN:https://t.co/28z5bdLfHS — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 22, 2025

“West Weeks ran yesterday. We’ve got him at 90 percent. So, I would say that he is probable for this game,” Kelly said.

Weeks was injured in the Florida game on Sept. 13. He is second on the team with 25 tackles and two for loss in three games.

LSU at Ole Miss to offer opposite ends of the statistical spectrum. RB Caden Durham (ankle) will have a chance to play.https://t.co/4P0UDd6YUa — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 21, 2025

Durham leads the Tigers in rushing with 213 yards on 52 carries. He injured his ankle in the second quarter against Southeastern.

“He was better than we at first thought,” Kelly said. “Doesn’t show the signs of a high ankle, so he’s anxious to give it a shot and play, but we’ll monitor him throughout the week.”

Backup defensive end Gabe Reliford, who injured his shoulder against Southeastern, will not play and may miss the season with surgery.

“Gabe Reliford has a subluxation (dislocated of the shoulder joint), so he is out this week,” Kelly said. “And then we will determine whether surgery is necessary, or he can play with it. We certainly want to respect the fact in this situation with a defensive lineman, you want to make sure he’s healthy in pass rushing. If he can’t compete at the level he needs to, then we’ll look at the options in front of us. And surgery could be an option.

Reliford, a sophomore who made 10 tackles in 13 games and one start last season with a quarterback hurry and a half sack, has eight tackles in four games this season with one for loss.