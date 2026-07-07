LSU’s Trey’Dez Green Tied For No. 1 TE, And Lane Kiffin Offense No. 6 For EA Sports College Football 2026-27

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green is tied for the top rating at his position for the EA SPORTS College Football 2026-27 video game.

Green, who will be a junior in the 2026-27 season for the Tigers out of Zachary High near Baton Rouge, has a 92 overall rating that shares the highest grade among tight ends with Texas Tech’s Terrance Carter Jr.

And Green (6-foot-7, 237 pounds) is the second-highest rated player on the LSU roster, trailing offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who has a 93. Seaton, who will be a junior in 2026-27 as well, transferred to the Tigers as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal from Colorado after last season.

Next for the Tigers is transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State and senior linebacker Whit Weeks with 90 rankings. Leavitt will be a junior this season, while Weeks will be a senior.

Trey’Dez Green and Terrance Carter Jr. stand atop the #CFB27 TE list.



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🔗: https://t.co/OaSxHvm6Rb pic.twitter.com/y2EwRJ0u3E — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 24, 2026

Green led LSU with seven touchdown receptions last season while catching 33 passes in all for 433 yards. His elite height and athletic ability can make him a matchup nightmare for opposing linebackers and safeties. And he has all the tools to have a special season in the Tigers’ offense under new head coach Lane Kiffin and new offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who led Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff last season.

Tight end Dae’Quan Wright caught 39 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns for the Rebels last season. In 2024, Ole Miss tight ends Caden Prieskorn and Wright totaled 795 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as Kiffin and Weis know how to utilize tight ends. Green could be the most talented tight end Kiffin has ever coached.

The Tigers, like EA Sports, are expecting big things from Green.

And EA is expecting a lot from the Kiffiin-Weis offense, which it has ranked No. 6 entering the season.

EA’S TOP 10 TIGHT END RANKINGS FOR 2026-27

Trey’Dez Green, LSU – 92 Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech – 92 Jamari Johnson, Oregon – 90 Dorian Thomas, Cal – 89 DJ Vonnahme, Iowa – 88 Peter Clark, Temple – 88 Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State – 88 Dylan Wade, UCF – 88 Luke Hasz, Ole Miss – 87 Garrett Oakley, Kansas State – 87

EA’S TOP 10 OFFENSE POWER RANKINGS FOR 2026-27