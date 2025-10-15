LSU’s Trey’Dez Green Is The National Tight End Of The Week

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU sophomore Trey’Dez Green has been named the John Mackey Player of the Week, an award that goes to the top tight end in the nation on a weekly basis and is named after the former Baltimore Colts great (1963-71) who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Green, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound former LSU basketball player from Zachary High near Baton Rouge, caught eight passes out of 11 targets for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 20-10 win over South Carolina Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Green’s 6-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier gave LSU a 10-7 lead with 13:01 to go in the second quarter. He also caught a 24-yard pass from Nussmeier to the Gamecocks’ 1-yard line that set up the game-sealing field goal for the 20-10 lead with 1:47 left.

Green is the first LSU tight end to win the Mackey award since Mason Taylor last season.