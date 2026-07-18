LSU’s Tommy White Doubles In MLB Debut, But A’s Lose 23-4 To Nats And Dylan Crews With Jay Johnson There

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

SACRAMENTO, California – There couldn’t have been many better times for LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson to go home than this weekend.

One of his best former Tiger players, power hitter Tommy White from Johnson’s 2023 national championship team at LSU, made his Major League Baseball debut on Friday night with the Athletics (formerly of Oakland) at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California – 70 miles south of Johnson’s hometown of Oroville.

And a former Johnson pitcher with the Tigers, Gage Jump, started for the A’s against the Washington Nationals, for whom former LSU star Dylan Crews plays.

White went 1-for-4 with a double in his debut, though his new team that moves to Las Vegas in 2028 lost to the Nats, 23-4, for their 10th straight loss, falling to 41-56.

Jump, was just called up recently to the Majors, took the loss to fall to 3-5, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks while striking out eight. He was a starting pitcher for the Tigers in 2024.

Crews, the second player picked in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft after leading the Tigers to the 2023 national title, went 1-for-5 with an RBI double in the ninth inning.

White was just called up this past week after spending the second half of the 2024 season and all of 2025 in the minor leagues. He was the first pick of the second round by the A’s in 2024.

The A’s and Nats play again Saturday at 9:05 p.m.