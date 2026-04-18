LSU’s Title Hopes End In Heartbreaking Finish In Fort Worth

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Sophomore Lexi Zeiss’ fall on beam in LSU’s final rotation of the day proved costly in the Tigers’ second-place finish at the NCAA National Championship. LSU finished with a 198.0750, just 0.0875 behind Oklahoma’s 198.1625, as the Sooners claimed their eighth title on Saturday.

With Zeiss’ fall, LSU was forced to count a 9.8375, which ultimately wasn’t enough to hold onto the lead in the final rotation on beam.

LSU opened Saturday afternoon’s meet on floor, where it ranks No. 1 in the nation. Senior Emily Innes led off with a 9.8250, followed by a strong 9.8750 from freshman Nina Ballou in the second spot. Junior Kylie Coen added a 9.8625 to keep the rotation steady.

Needing a strong finish like Thursday’s performance, the Tigers delivered. Junior Amari Drayton provided a huge momentum boost with an impressive 9.9375 in the fourth spot. Chio followed with LSU’s second score of 9.90 or higher, posting a 9.90 in the fifth spot. Sophomore Kaliya Lincoln anchored the lineup with a 9.9375, giving the Tigers a 49.5125 on floor.

Our nonchalant best double lay in the world floor anchor queen @KaliyaLincoln 🫡



Kaliya closes with a 9.9375!



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/CAS8Zui58K — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 18, 2026

Oklahoma led LSU 49.6000-49.5125 after the first rotation. Florida followed in third with a 49.3875, while Minnesota sat in fourth with a 49.2625. The Tigers moved to vault for the second rotation of the night.

Sophomore Lexi Zeiss led off the vault lineup with a steady 9.8375. McClain followed in the second spot, sticking her landing for a 9.8875, and sophomore Victoria Roberts added a strong 9.8750.

Just as LSU appeared to build momentum, trouble followed. Lincoln scored a 9.8000 after coming up short on her landing, while Drayton posted a steady 9.8750. Needing a big score from Chio, the Tigers got exactly that.

She delivered a perfect 10 – the first in a national championship since 2023. Chio also became the first Tiger in program history to record a 10 at a national championship. The routine marked her 13th perfect score of the season and the 14th of her career.

The first Tiger in school HISTORY to score a perfect 10 on vault at the NCAA Championships.



Who else?



📺 ABC | @kailin_chio pic.twitter.com/hlS5StjWIv — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 18, 2026

Chio’s ten brought LSU’s vault score to a 49.4750.

After a strong bars rotation, Oklahoma led LSU, 99.0875-98.9875, at the halfway point. Florida remained in third with a 98.8375, while Minnesota held fourth with a 98.7125. LSU then moved to the uneven bars.

Zeiss gave the Tigers an incredible start, posting a career-high 9.9250 in the leadoff spot. Cowan kept the momentum going, matching her season high with a 9.9250. Junior Madison Ulrich added a strong 9.8875 in the third position, and Chio scored a 9.9000 in the fifth spot.

Looking to cap off a sensational rotation, McClain delivered once again, earning a 9.9500 to close it out. The performance pushed LSU’s bars total to a season-high 49.6125.

AND THAT IS HOW YOU ANCHOR LADIES & GENTS



It's a 9.9500 for Konnor!



📺 ABC | @_KonnorMcClain pic.twitter.com/YQ00GHDWdh — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 18, 2026

LSU took its first lead of the day after the third rotation, edging Oklahoma, 148.6000-148.5250, heading into the final rotation. Minnesota followed in third with a 148.1000, while Florida sat in fourth at 148.0875.

Just as they did in their 2024 national title run, the Tigers looked to clinch the championship with a strong beam rotation.

Coen led the beam lineup with an incredible 9.9125, and it looked as if LSU had all the momentum.

That changed when Zeiss fell in the second spot, scoring a 9.2375. Drayton steadied things in the third position with a 9.8750, but the Tigers still needed near perfection down the stretch.

Lincoln delivered a shaky dismount for a 9.8375, before McClain came up clutch once again with a 9.9500. It all came down to Chio. Needing a 9.9875 to tie, she posted a 9.9000, bringing LSU’s beam total to a close without enough to complete the comeback.