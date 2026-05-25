LSU’s Taylor Riley Hits 10-Foot Putt To Win Playoff And Reach Individual Final At NCAA Championships

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

CARLSBAD, California – LSU senior Taylor Riley made a 10-foot putt for par here early Monday morning to earn a spot in the final round later today at the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship at the OMNI La Costa Resort course near San Diego – Riley’s hometown.

Riley made the winning putt on the fifth hole of a 3-for-1 playoff to determine the ninth and final individual to advance from the 15 teams that did not make the top 15 cut after 54 holes of play.

LSU missed that cut by one shot on Sunday, but Riley was in position to advance after a birdie on the final hole of regulation, the par 5 18th, which put her at 3-under 69 for the day and even par for the championship.

Riley, Wake Forest’s Macy Pate and Indiana’s Sheridan Clancy all tied for the ninth advancing spot at even par and began a playoff in the waning minutes of daylight Sunday night Pacific Time.

The players recorded par putts on all four playoff holes – the par 3 16th over water, the par 4 17th, the par 5 18th and a second trip to the par 3 16th. Highlighting the play was a chip-in for par by Riley on the 17th hole Sunday night for par that kept her in the playoff.

“So I probably hit three of the worst shots I’ve hit all week,” Riley said on Monday after the playoff concluded. “I just hit it in the junk and then chipped out and then hit another shot just short of the green. I actually had a similar chip, in the actual round Sunday, so I was joking with coach (Garrett Runion), ‘Oh, I just had this chip. I know exactly what to do. No big deal.’”

It was a 20-yard chip.

“I tried to give it my best chip,” Riley said. “So, I just tried to be aggressive through it. And at about 10 feet away, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s going in.’ Then I put my hand over my mouth, and I started laughing because I knew it was in. It was definitely fun to get everyone yelling and stuff and a good team bonding moment after we got knocked out as a team.”

On Monday, the playoff returned to the 17th and for Pate and Clancy, it was their turn for adventure. Pate hit the top of the first fairway bunker and had a buried lie and could only advance the ball about 10 yards out of the bunker. She then hit her third about 25 feet from the hole. Clancy had an awkward stance on the right of another fairway bunker and was only able to advance it a little way down. She chipped back to fairway and was close to the pin, but putting for bogey.

Riley split the fairway with her drive, but her approach ended up in the left bunker. She made a solid shot, leaving her about 10 feet for par. Pate missed her par putt, and Riley rolled hers in to keep the recent LSU graduate’s career alive for one more afternoon.

“It’s so weird,” Riley said. “I thought it was ending Sunday. But here we go. One more round. It’s kind of fun.”

Riley will start her final round in a tie for 28th after moving up 36 places with Sunday’s round of 69. She is certainly in position to possibly make the all-championship team, which goes to the top 15 players and ties.

The final round starts at 2:46 p.m. Baton Rouge time. Coverage will start on Babygrande at Golfchannel.com before The Golf Channel goes with over-the-air coverage at 4:30 p.m.

Here are the complete final standings for the playoff and through three rounds of the competition:

THIRD ROUND RESULTS

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships

Carlsbad, California – OMNI La Costa Resort & Spa

Team Results Through 3 Rounds (Par 288-864)

Top 15 teams advance to Monday’s final stroke play round

1 Stanford (No. 1) – 282-282-279 – 843 -21

2 Southern California (No. 2) – 281-286-281 – 848 -16

3 Oklahoma State (No. 21) – 283-286-285 – 854 -10

4 Texas (No. 5) – 288-290-280 – 858 -6

T5 Iowa State (No. 17) – 284-292-285 – 861 -3

T5 Arkansas (No. 7) – 286-290-285 – 861 -3

T7 Florida (No. 3) – 297-285-284 – 866 +2

T7 Arizona State (No. 23) – 289-292-825 – 866 +2

T7 Duke (No. 10) – 291-286-289 – 866 +2

10 Eastern Michigan (No. 27) – 286-295-289 – 870 +6

T11 Pepperdine (No. 11) – 296-289-287 – 872 +8

T11 Missouri (No. 32) – 287-296-289 – 872 +8

T13 SMU (No. 16) – 288-289-297 – 874 +10

T13 North Carolina (No. 12) – 293-294-287 – 874 +10

15 Northwestern (No. 31) – 290-292-294 – 876 +12

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T16 LSU (No. 34) – 288-301-288 – 877 +13

T16 Wake Forest (No. 8) – 300-287-290 – 877 +13

T18 Tennessee (No. 18) – 291-295-293 – 879 +15

T18 Virginia (No. 35) – 289-299-291 – 879 +15

20 Houston (No. 29) – 294-297-289 – 880 +16

21 Auburn (No. 6) – 302-286-293 – 881 +17

22 Texas A&M (No. 4) – 289-297-296 – 882 +18

T23 Kentucky (No. 33) – 298-299-288 – 885 +21

T23 Florida State (No. 22) – 292-294-299 – 885 +21

25 Baylor (No. 26) – 289-299-298 – 886 +22

26 Ole Miss (No. 20) – 301-294-292 – 887 +23

27 Ohio State (No. 25) – 297-295-301 – 893 +29

28 Michigan State (No. 38) – 298-297-300 – 895 +31

29 Texas Tech (No. 49) – 296-304-299 – 899 +35

30 Oregon State (No. 46) – 300-300-301 – 901 +37

Individual Top 10 (Par-72)

T1 Farah O’Keefe, Texas (No. 1) – 69-69-68 – 206 -10

T1 Catherine Park, Southern Cal, (No. 10) – 70-71-65 – 206 -10

3 Mega Ortengren, Stanford (No. 12) – 70-68-69 – 207 -9

4 Megha Ganne, Stanford (No. 7) – 68-71-69 – 208 -8

T5 Kyra Van Kan, Tennessee (No. 47) – 69-71-69 – 209 -7

T5 Marta Silchenko, Oklahoma State (No. 21) – 70-70-69 – 209 -7

T5 Ellie Bushnell, Oklahoma State (No. 125) – 68-73-68 – 209 -7

T8 Kajsalotta Svarvar, Ole Miss (No. 44) – 69-69-72 – 210 -6

T8 Kirstin Angosta, TCU – 69-70-71 – 210 -6

T8 Thanana Kotchasanmanee, Princeton (No. 59) – 69-71-70 – 210 -6

T8 Siuue Wu, Florida (No. 32) – 76-64-70 – 210 -6

T8 Rianne Malixi, Duke (No. 8) – 73-69-68 – 210 -6

3-for-1 Playoff for ninth and final advancing spot among players not on top-15 teams

Hole 16 (Sun.) 17 18 16 17 (Mon.) Taylor Riley, LSU Par Par Par Par Par Macy Pate, Wake Forest Par Par Par Par Bogey Sheridan Clancy, Indiana Par Par Par Par X

Playoff suspended by darkness on Sunday after 4 holes; Resumed Monday at 8 a.m. PT; Riley advanced.

LSU Scores

T28 Taylor Riley (No. 150) – 72-75-69 – 216 E

T44 Elsa Svensson (No. 83) – 71-76-72 – 218 +2

T60 Francesca Fiorellini (No. 57) – 73-74-73 – 220 +4

T96 Ryleigh Knaub (No. 95) – 72-77-74 – 223 +7

151 Josefin Widal – 77-78-82 – 237 +21