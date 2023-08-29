LSU’s Taylor Dobles earns first SEC Player of Week honor of career

LSU forward Taylor Dobles, who sparked her team’s 3-1 road win over then No. 9 Texas last Thursday, was selected as this week’s Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Week by the league.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" width="300" height="250"/></a>

It’s first such honor of Dobles’ career.

Dobles, a native of Pembroke Pines, Florida, picked up a brace in LSU’s big upset of Texas – her first two-goal performance of her career.

Dobles gave LSU a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute with head from the six-yard box, her first goal of the season. She then made Texas pay for a defensive error, breaking away from a 1 vs. 1 opportunity against the goalie which she skipped into the right corner of the net to complete a three-goal effort for the Tigers in the first half.