LSU’s talented 2025 running back commit Harlem Berry reportedly scores a huge NIL deal

Recently, some LSU student-athletes have landed profitable NIL deals, and now you can add 2025 commit Harlem Berry to that growing list.

The running back from St. Martin’s Episcopal in Metairie committed to the Tigers in January and is expected to rake in a six-figure sum over the next four years, according to Rivals.

Details of the deal are under wraps, but sources close to the situation think it sets a new standard for running backs.

Berry’s a top-rated prospect at 247 Sports and Rivals, represented by ABX Elite Sports Management. He’s got an impressive record, with over 2,000 rushing yards in each of the past three seasons, and he’s contributed to his team’s offense, defense, and special teams.

Last season, he had 2,481 yards from scrimmage and 47 total touchdowns, so he’s set to make a big impact again in 2024. This offseason, he’s shown off his speed and hand skills at various camps, solidifying his spot as the top 2025 recruit in Louisiana.

LSU’s 2025 recruitment class has other local talents, like Taron Francis, Brett Bordelon, Phillip Wright III, and Jhase Thomas – all committed to play for the Tigers.

You can catch prominent LSU athletes and their NIL financial success on the new docuseries “The Money Game,” premiering on Amazon Prime on Sept. 10.

