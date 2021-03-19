LSU’s “Swingin Swede” ties school record with a career-best 64 as Tigers’ women golfers lead Liz Murphey Classic after day one

Apparently, LSU sophomore golfer Ingrid Lindblad likes playing the University of Georgia Golf Course more in the spring than the fall.

Back in November in the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic, a final round 3-over 75 placed Lindblad at even par as LSU recorded what remains its worst finish of the 2020-21 season in 10th place at 22-over par.

Friday in the first round of the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, Lindblad burned down the same par 72, 6,287-yard course with a career-best school-record tying 64 as she personally pushed fourth-ranked LSU into the day one lead with team score of even-par 288. Arkansas is two strokes back with a 2-over 290.

Lindblad played bogeyless golf with four birdies on the front nine (holes No. 2, 3, 4, 7) and four birdies on the back nine (holes No. 11, 15, 17, 18). He had nine birdies compared to seven combined for the other three Tigers’ golfers whose total were included in the team score.

They were sophomore Latanna Stone and freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet both at 2-over 74 and senior Kendal Griffin with a 4-over 76.

Not among LSU’s top four scorers was Presley Baggett with a 9-over 81.

The tournament continues Saturday and ends Sunday.