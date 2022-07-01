LSU’s Stone picks up half of a point for U.S. team in Arnold Palmer Cup

Latanna Stone of LSU and partner Travis Vick were able to get a half-point for the American team on Friday in the opening day Mixed Fourball matches in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup at the Golf Club De Genève in Switzerland.

After the first 12 matches out of an eventual 60 that will be played, the International squad has a 6.5-5.5 lead over Team USA.

Stone and Vick of Texas were out in the third match of the day against Frederik Kjettrup of Florida State and Aline Krauter of Stanford and used a birdie on the par 4 second hole to get a quick 1 Up lead in the match. Kjettrup and Krauter came back with a birdie on the par 4 fourth hole to get the match back to tied.

The match swung the International Team’s way with a birdie on the par 5 eighth, an American birdie on the par 4 ninth and then a birdie on the par 4 tenth by Kjettrup and Krauter that game Team International the 1UP lead with eight holes to play. Stone and Vic quickly tied the match on the 12th hole, a par 4 and it stayed that way until conclusion.

In the later stages of the match, Stone had birdies on the 15th and 18th holes to keep the match all square.

Both teams recorded six birdies in the best-ball match and no bogeys on the counting card in the match.

A total of 24 points will be awarded on Saturday with AM Foursomes (alternate shot) and then a round of PM Mixed Foursomes. The competition concludes on Sunday with 24 singles matches. The first team to 30.5 points wins the Palmer Cup.

Live scoring for the event can be found at Golfstat.com and the Day 2 blue Arnold Palmer square.