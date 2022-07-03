LSU’s Stone helps to keep U.S. team square going into final round of Arnold Palmer Cup

LSU senior-to-be Latanna Stone and Texas’ Travis Vick combined for their second tie of the Arnold Palmer Cup Saturday afternoon in Switzerland at the Golf Club de Genève.

After 36 matches, the event is all tied at 18 points for both Team USA and Team International after the US Team won 7-5 in the mixed alternate shot session to conclude play Saturday.

It all comes down to the 24 singles matches on Sunday with the team that wins at least 12.5 matches capturing the cup. Team USA is the present Cup holder, winning last year.

Stone and Vick ended up with a half-point for Team USA in the alternate shot match Saturday in a match with a Southeastern Conference flair, facing Fred Biondi of Florida and Benedetta Moresco of Alabama for Team International.

This was a back-and-forth affair as the Americans tied the match and then took the lead 1UP with a par on the par 4 ninth hole. That lead held until the 14th hole when the Biondi-Moresco team birdied to even the match. A birdie on 16 by the Stone-Vick team gave Team USA a 1UP lead with two to play, but the International squad used a birdie on the par 3 17th to even the match and both teams parred the final hole for the half point.