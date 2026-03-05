LSU’s Steven Milam Makes Brooks Wallace Award List, But Will Need To Exit Slump To Win It

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU junior shortstop Steven Milam has been named to the Watch List for the 2026 Brooks Wallace Award.

The award is presented annually by the College Baseball Foundation to the nation’s best collegiate shortstop. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.

LSU shortstop Alex Bregman was the recipient of the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award, which was first presented in 2004.

“I’m really going to go hands on with the hitting more than ever in my time at LSU. That’s my baby.”

-LSU coach Jay Johnson, and the baby is in a slump:https://t.co/Bflii91K9m — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 5, 2026

Milam, like most of LSU’s team at the moment, is struggling at the plate as he is hitting .260 (13 of 50) with four doubles, no home runs and nine RBIs. He was 0-for-4 in the No. 2 Tigers’ 7-2 loss at Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (11-3) open a weekend series against Sacramento State (3-9) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+, which will televise all three games. Games two and three will be at 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

LSU loses 2nd straight ugly – 7-2 at ULLhttps://t.co/di5fMEx58p — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 5, 2026

Over LSU’s last five games, Milam is hitting .117 (2-for-17). But he has none of LSU’s 18 errors on the season, which includes seven in the last two games.

Milam, who his from Las Cruces, New Mexico, was hot at the end of last season as he was named to the 2025 College World Series all-tournament team for the national champion Tigers after hitting .350 (7-for-20) in five games with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs. He hit .385 (15-for-39) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games with five doubles, one homer, a team-high 13 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

In 2025, Milam hit .295 with 11 home runs, 14 doubles, two triples, 57 RBIs, 50 runs and zero errors with a .979 fielding percentage over 234 chances.

Milam was named a 2025 third team academic All-American after posting a 3.72 grade point average as a sport administration major with a business administration minor.