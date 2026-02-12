LSU’s Starting Rotation For Opening Weekend Will Be Casan Evans, Cooper Williams, William Schmidt

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Sophomore Casan Evans will start the No. 1 LSU baseball team’s season opener on Friday against Milwaukee (2 p.m., SEC Network+), LSU coach Jay Johnson announced at a press conference Thursday morning.

Evans was 5-1 with a 2.05 earned run average and seven saves through 19 appearances in 2025 for the national champion Tigers. He struck out 71 in 52 and two-thirds innings with just 19 walks and a .228 batting average allowed.

Sophomore left-hander Cooper Williams, who was 0-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 innings for LSU last season, will start game two on Saturday (1 p.m., SEC Network+).

And sophomore William Schmidt will start the Sunday at 1 p.m., also on SEC Network+. Schmidt was 7-0 with a 4.73 ERA last season with 41 strikeouts in 32 and a third innings. He pitched mainly in non-conference games last season. In the Southeastern Conference, he struggled, going 0-0 with a 27.00 ERA in five relief appearances. He gave up six runs on three hits with two home runs, 11 walks and a .375 batting average with one strikeout. But he has showed some promise in recent scrimmages.

