LSU’s Starting Quarterback Remains Up In The Air As Tigers Prepare To Host Arkansas

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is still considered the starter after being benched in the third quarter of the Tigers’ 20-9 loss at Alabama Saturday for backup Michael Van Buren.

At least on Monday, that is.

Everyone may have to wait and see as far as Saturday when the Tigers (5-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) host Arkansas (2-7, 0-5 SEC) at 11:45 a.m. on the SEC Network.

“I thought Garrett did well enough at times to still be in position to be the starter as we start and embark on this week,” LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said Monday at his weekly press conference. “So, when we go to corrections today and practice tomorrow (Tuesday), he’ll be the first guy that goes in.”

Garrett Nussmeier’s Year of Living Dangerously reaches new low. The former Heisman favorite was benched. Column:https://t.co/kugZHXdePk — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 9, 2025

But when asked directly which quarterback would start on Saturday, “Michael or Garrett,” Wilson filibustered like a pro.

“For the quarterback position, I thought both of them did some good things,” he said. “I thought both did things that need to be improved upon. I thought Garrett at times was spectacular. He started off red hot. He did some really good things for us. I felt at the back end, we needed a spark and something to get us going and add another dimension to our game. I thought Michael stepped in and gave those things to us as a football team.”

Still, no answer, but he continued.

“As of now, nothing has drastically changed in how he have flowed, outside of the fact like last week, I’ll say to you, we’re going to use everything that we have,” Wilson said. “And both of those guys will play in this game moving forward.”

Nussmeier completed 18 of 21 passes for 121 yards and was sacked twice, while Van Buren hit 5 of 11 passes for 52 yards.

“LSU’s offensive line isn’t just bad. It’s ground zero for gangrene.” Column @racertodd https://t.co/2Tuq854AEj — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 9, 2025

“They both brought something to the table that helped this team to go up and down the field,” Wilson said. “They both have things they need to continue to work on as well. And so I don’t think it’s just a clear separation where one is beyond the other. We’ll need them both, and I know we’ll use both of them in this game.”

There is also a question of the starting right tackle – redshirt freshman regular starter Weston Davis, who continues to struggle with false start penalties, or redshirt freshman Ory Williams, who replaced Davis late in the game. Either or both will have to contend with Arkansas star defensive end Quincy Rhodes, Jr., who is second in the SEC in sacks with eight.

“They both did some really good things,” Wilson said. “They both did some things that we need to build upon, but we haven’t made that decision yet.”

FRANK WILSON TO TAILGATE WITH FANS

Wilson offered a tailgate strategy for fans because of the early kickoff against Arkansas at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

“I know that’s tough, now,” he said. “In my opinion, just come the night before. Start your tailgate. I’ll come around in the golf cart and high five you.”

As far as game day, Wilson said, “We need you. We can’t do it without you. You have great expectations, and we’re trying to meet those expectations, because so do we. We want to play well. We need our fans loud and proud.”

INJURY REPORT

Wilson said wide receiver Nic Anderson (knee) has a chance to play, if not against Arkansas, in the two remaining regular season games after tests on his knee Monday revealed no need for surgery. Anderson injured his right knee in the third quarter Saturday.

Wilson said he is “hopeful” that starting linebacker Whit Weeks (ankle) can play Saturday after missing LSU’s last three games.