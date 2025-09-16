LSU’s Spears Earns National Defensive Player of the Week

LSU safety Dashawn Spears picked up a national honor on Tuesday following his two-interception performance in the 20-10 win over Florida.

A day after earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week, Spears has been named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week.

It’s the second time this year an LSU defensive back has been recognized as a national award winner. Cornerback Mansoor Delane earned Bednarik Award National Player of the Week honors for his play in the win over Clemson in week 1.

Spears, a sophomore from Denham Springs, had interceptions in the first and third quarters as the Tigers picked off a total of five Florida passes in the victory. Spears’ first quarter interception stopped a Florida drive at the LSU 26-yard line.

He returned his third quarter interception 58 yards for a touchdown, extending No. 3-ranked LSU’s lead to 20-10. Spears added two tackles in the contest as LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC) held Florida scoreless in the second half in running its winning streak to six straight dating back to last season.

Through three games, LSU’s defense is allowing only 9.0 points and league-best 56.0 rushing yards a game. In 31 possessions, LSU had limited its opponent to only three touchdowns and has allowed only four trips inside the redzone.