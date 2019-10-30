LSU’s Shaver honored for impressive body of work with induction into USTFCCCA Hall of Fame

LSU track and field head coach Dennis Shaver is headed to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross County Coaches Association Coaches Hall of Fame as a member of the 2021 class, the association announced Tuesday morning.

Shaver, and five other coaches, will be officially inducted into the USTFCCCA Coaches Hall of Fame on December 15 in Orlando, Florida, at the annual USTFCCCA convention. The group of coaches are being honored for their accomplishments and contributions to the sport of cross country and/or track and field.

A true model of consistency for the last 26 years at LSU, Shaver has been a part of 14 of LSU’s 32 national titles. He’s led LSU to two national titles while serving as the head coach; the women captured the 2008 NCAA outdoor title under his direction, and the men just won the 32nd national title in program history earlier this summer with his guidance. LSU has 19 top-four finishes under Shaver at the NCAA Championships since he took over in the fall of 2004, and 33 top three SEC finishes.

Shaver is one of most well-respected coaches in the collegiate track and field realm and his record shows why. He just wrapped up his 17th season at the helm of LSU track and field and he has been named the USTFCCCA Head Coach of the Year four times. He’s also an eight-time SEC Coach of the Year and has racked up eight USTFCCCA South Central Region Coach of the Year awards.

His tenure at LSU began in the fall of 1995 and the rest is history. He made stops as Auburn (assistant coach/1992-95), Barton County Community College (1985-91/head coach), and Hutchison Community College (1981-1985) at the beginning of his coaching career. He won eight National Junior College Athletic Association national titles in the junior college ranks, and he led Barton County CC to the first ever NJCAA ‘Triple Crown’ sweep in history by leading his program to national titles in cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field during the 1990-91 season. He was a seven-time National Coach of the Year in the NJCAA, and during his time in the Jayhawk Community College conference he led his programs to 12 conference titles.