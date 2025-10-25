LSU’s Season Could Turn Around Saturday Night Vs. No. 3 Aggies, And Many LSU Fans Don’t Want That | Glenn Guilbeau

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU fans are a curious lot.

Most extremely passionate, all-consumed fan bases are. But there’s still something different about this one.

There’s something in the water. Well, actually, there are a lot of things in the water, but that’s another story. There’s definitely something in the food. And ghosts live in Tiger Stadium – ghosts with whiskey.

And there’s something else. LSU football fans love winning and hate losing as much or more than any fan base, but what sets them apart is, they want revenge.

And once their mind is made up about a coach, it’s over … sooner or later.

And their mind is made up about Brian Kelly. Right or wrong, they want him gone.

My friend and former co-worker Scott Rabalais at the Baton Rouge Advocate said it best when Les Miles was on his way out for more than two seasons before he finally ran out of escapes and lost enough after four games into the 2016 season.

“At this point, much of the fan base would rather be right about their own beliefs than see their beloved team win,” Rabalais said in 2015.

Yes, and that’s how they feel about Kelly right now. A win by the No. 20 Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC) and their No. 116 rushing offense would save Kelly this season. Much like Miles’ 10-7 upset by his No. 24 Tigers over No. 3 Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 25, 2014, after a 2-2 start in the SEC saved him. He lost his next two to finish 8-5 and 4-4, but he survived. And people were upset all over again as they were before that Ole Miss game.

Former LSU tight end great Richard Dickson (2006-09), who played for Miles, said it best on 104.5 FM in Baton Rouge on Friday.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people that are pissed off like everybody else and don’t feel good,” he said. “But they go, ‘This is just the type of game (Texas A&M) that LSU’s going to win to get my hopes up for the rest of the season, just to let me down again.'”

So, they would rather LSU just lose, so they and their team can stay down. And maybe they’ll get a new coach.

Well, too bad, because if Kelly pulls out this game, he’s likely coming back next season, even if he loses two or three more. Because maybe there is just too much money invested in him by an athletic department and school deep in financial issues and voodoo economics to let him go.

Yes, Kelly’s LSU career arc is starting to resemble that of a previous Scott Woodward hire at Texas A&M in Jimbo Fisher. But even with all of A&M’s money and Fisher’s $76 million buyout in 2023 compared to Kelly’s $53 million exit fee this year, A&M still didn’t fire Fisher until he was in the midst of a 6-4 and 4-3 season AFTER he had a losing season the previous season at 5-7 and 2-6 with a loss to Appalachian State. Kelly hasn’t had a losing season yet and no embarrassing loss to a lower level program.

But what kind of fan base thinks like that? LSU’s. During the latter years of Miles, wins were frequently viewed as prolonging the inevitable. The bottom line is it’s not over until it’s over. And it’s not quite over for Kelly, even though it feels like it could be.

And the best observer of LSU athletics in the business – 104.5 FM’s Charles Hanagriff – picked an LSU win over A&M,

“This kind of stuff happens all the time in college football,” he said Friday. “One team looks like they’re on the way down, and the other team looks like they’re on the way up. I think LSU wins this game. I cannot provide you with the offense versus defense numbers, or particular match-ups as to why I think this. If I did that, I’d pick Texas A&M. I know about the emotion of college football and the road swings.”

After that, who knows?

“It does not mean that I think everything’s fixed,” Hanagriff said. “It does not mean I think they’re going to the playoffs. It does not mean I think they’re going on a run. I just think LSU wins Saturday.”

Funny, as much as the LSU fan base loves to whine about the national media, the rest of the country sees LSU as having more of a chance than much of its own fan base. Vegas sees LSU as having a much better chance than the sad sack LSU fans. This is why the Tigers are only a 2.5-point underdog and not a 17-point dog, which is the number differential in the two teams’ rankings.

“We get lost in it because we’re so close to it,” Hanagriff said.

The hard facts are this. LSU has played poorly for the most part all season, and its only two losses are by a total of 12 points to ranked teams, and both were not in Tiger Stadium.

Kelly boiled it down to this.

“We’ve either played really good defense and not well enough on offense, or had some flashes on offense, and then didn’t play at the same standard on defense,” he said Wednesday. “And that’s why we are where we are. And Texas A&M is undefeated. But we get a chance to play them on Saturday. And look, at the end of the day, we just need to be the better team for three hours.”

Then he gets an open date to prepare for a trip to No. 6 Alabama.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M has a tendency to fall apart about this time of the season. It’s not November yet, but the Aggies are known for “The November Fade.” As Olin Buchanan of TexAgs.com said on Tiger Rag Radio this week, “Turkeys have better months in November than the Aggies have had.”

SO WHY ISN’T TENNESSEE COACH JOSH HEUPEL ON THE HOT SEAT?

And, meanwhile, at Tennessee, coach Josh Heupel is 5-2 and 2-2, too, as he will lose two or more SEC games for his fifth straight season. That is similar to Kelly, who has lost two or more for the fourth straight season, but never more than three. Heupel has gone 4-4 twice in the SEC.

Heupel inherited a bad program, yes, as Jeremy Pruitt was 8-5 and 3-7 in the two seasons pre-Heupel before NCAA probation took away the wins. Tennessee had losing seasons over the two seasons pre-Pruitt, too. But Kelly also inherited a poor program – 5-5 and 6-7 before his arrival – and just 39 players on scholarship after a mass exodus.

While Heupel has been significantly better against ranked teams at 11-12 to Kelly’s 5-10, Kelly’s overall numbers are better. Heupel is 42-17 (.711) in his fifth season at Tennessee and 22-14 in the SEC (.611) and 0-1 in the College Football Playoffs. Kelly is 34-13 (.723) in his fourth season at LSU and 19-9 in the SEC (.678) with no playoffs.

Yet, Heupel being on the hot seat is not even discussed, and even laughed at. This is because Tennessee last won a national championship in the 1998 season and hasn’t scratched since 2001. LSU has won three over that span (2003, ’07 and ’19 seasons) under three coaches and played for a fourth in the 2011 season.

And Heupel looks like a genius compared to the goofs who coached Tennessee after Phillip Fulmer and before him, and Kelly just looks like a goof.

Three hours on a Saturday night is all Kelly needs to shut the goofs up, including me … for at least two weeks.