LSU’s Sa’Myah Smith Enters Transfer Portal

March 31, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Basketball, Women's Basketball 0
Sa'Myah Smith, LSU
PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

Shocking news: LSU’s redshirt sophomore starting center Sa’Myah Smith has entered the transfer portal, according to several sources.

Smith, a 6-foot-2 forward from Dallas, was a key member of Kim Mulkey’s team this season. She played in 36 games for the Tigers, starting 28, and averaged 6 points and 6 rebounds per game.


As a freshman in 2023, Smith contributed to the national championship team determination. However, her sophomore season in TigerTown was cut short due to a serious knee injury, limiting her to just seven appearances.

This season, she made a strong comeback, returning to  prime form late in the season.
Smith hit her stride during the NCAA Tournament. She scored a season-high 20 points in the second round against Florida State, followed by a career-high 21 points in the Sweet 16 win over NC State.

Smith’s exit leaves a significant void on the team. With Aneesah Morrow heading to the WNBA and Smith entering the transfer portal, LSU’s frontcourt is now set for a major makeover. Snagging a standout forward is now a top mission for Mulkey and her coaching staff.

