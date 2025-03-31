LSU’s Sa’Myah Smith Enters Transfer Portal

Shocking news: LSU’s redshirt sophomore starting center Sa’Myah Smith has entered the transfer portal, according to several sources.

Smith, a 6-foot-2 forward from Dallas, was a key member of Kim Mulkey’s team this season. She played in 36 games for the Tigers, starting 28, and averaged 6 points and 6 rebounds per game.



As a freshman in 2023, Smith contributed to the national championship team determination. However, her sophomore season in TigerTown was cut short due to a serious knee injury, limiting her to just seven appearances.

This season, she made a strong comeback, returning to prime form late in the season.

Smith hit her stride during the NCAA Tournament. She scored a season-high 20 points in the second round against Florida State, followed by a career-high 21 points in the Sweet 16 win over NC State.

Smith’s exit leaves a significant void on the team. With Aneesah Morrow heading to the WNBA and Smith entering the transfer portal, LSU’s frontcourt is now set for a major makeover. Snagging a standout forward is now a top mission for Mulkey and her coaching staff.

Sa’Myah Smith is entering the transfer portal, source confirms. Big loss for LSU, which will now have to replace both its frontcourt starters. @TaliaGoodmanWBB first to it — Reed Darcey (@byreeddarcey) March 31, 2025