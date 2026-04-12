LSU’s Sam Burns Is 1 Stroke Off Masters Lead Going Into Final Round Sunday

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Steady Sam Burns, the former LSU golfer from Shreveport, is one stroke off the lead at the Masters and within striking distance of his first major golf championship.

Just a stroke away from first 👀@Samburns66 sits in third after three rounds of The Masters with a four-under 68 in round three. Burns is 10 under so far this weekend.#GeauxLow x @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/vLfREVuclv — LSU Men's Golf (@LSUMensGolf) April 11, 2026

Burns shot a bogey-free, 4-under par 68 on Saturday and is 10-under par for the tournament behind co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young at 11 under.

Live coverage will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

After the first round Thursday, Burns led the Masters with a 5-under 67.

McIlroy, the defending Masters champion from Belfast, Northern Ireland, had a Masters record, 6-stroke lead after two rounds on Friday, but ballooned to a 1-over par 73 on Saturday. Cameron Young of Scarborough, New York, fired a 7-under 65 and is tied with McIlroy as he will try for his first major title.

Patrick Reed, who went to University High on the LSU campus before playing collegiately at Georgia and Augusta State, shot a par 72 Saturday and is five shots off the lead going into Sunday. He won the Masters in 2018.