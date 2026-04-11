LSU’s Sam Burns Falls From Masters Lead Behind Rory McIlroy – Tied For 2nd With Baton Rouge’s Patrick Reed

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

There was no staying with defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy on Friday.

The five-time major tournament winner from Belfast, Northern Ireland, McIlroy birdied six of his last seven holes for a 7-under par 65 to take a Masters record six-shot lead for two rounds over former LSU All-American Sam Burns of Shreveport and 2018 champion Patrick Reed of University High.

McIlroy, who also has a Zurich Classic title from 2024, even sank a 30-yard chip on the 17th hole that he didn’t see go in.

Burns, 29, fired a career-best Masters round Thursday with a 5-under 67 to lead the pack with McIlroy, 36. After two rounds, though, McIlroy leads with a 12-under 132 over Burns’ 6-under 138. Burns birdied his last two holes Friday to salvage the 71. Reed, who played for Georgia and Augusta State, shot a 3-under 69 on Friday after a 69 Thursday for his 138.

Former University High golfer Patrick Reed is in contention for his second Masters title

after winning it in 2018 Masters photo

Reed was bogey free until failing to save par on the final hole Friday. That also cost him a spot in the final group Saturday with McIlroy. They were paired together in the last group in 2018, with seemingly all of Augusta on McIlroy’s side, only for Reed to win handily.

Burns will be paired with McIlroy Saturday as he tries to win his first major. He has a great chance with 36 holes to play of finishing with a career best in a major as his previous was a seventh place at the U.S. Open last year.