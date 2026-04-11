LSU’s Sam Burns Falls From Masters Lead Behind Rory McIlroy – Tied For 2nd With Baton Rouge’s Patrick Reed

April 10, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, Men's Golf, More LSU Sports 0
Former LSU golfer Sam Burns shot a one-under par 71 on Friday and is in second place at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, after firing a 67 on Thursday to tie Rory McIlroy for the lead. Rounds three and four are on Saturday and Sunday. (Masters photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

There was no staying with defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy on Friday.

The five-time major tournament winner from Belfast, Northern Ireland, McIlroy birdied six of his last seven holes for a 7-under par 65 to take a Masters record six-shot lead for two rounds over former LSU All-American Sam Burns of Shreveport and 2018 champion Patrick Reed of University High.

McIlroy, who also has a Zurich Classic title from 2024, even sank a 30-yard chip on the 17th hole that he didn’t see go in.

Former LSU Star Golfer Sam Burns Tied For Masters Lead After Opening Round

Burns, 29, fired a career-best Masters round Thursday with a 5-under 67 to lead the pack with McIlroy, 36. After two rounds, though, McIlroy leads with a 12-under 132 over Burns’ 6-under 138. Burns birdied his last two holes Friday to salvage the 71. Reed, who played for Georgia and Augusta State, shot a 3-under 69 on Friday after a 69 Thursday for his 138.

Former University High golfer Patrick Reed is in contention for his second Masters title
after winning it in 2018 Masters photo

Reed was bogey free until failing to save par on the final hole Friday. That also cost him a spot in the final group Saturday with McIlroy. They were paired together in the last group in 2018, with seemingly all of Augusta on McIlroy’s side, only for Reed to win handily.

Burns will be paired with McIlroy Saturday as he tries to win his first major. He has a great chance with 36 holes to play of finishing with a career best in a major as his previous was a seventh place at the U.S. Open last year.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


61 ÷ = sixty one
Powered by MathCaptcha