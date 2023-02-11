LSU’s Rose resets her own bar in winning 800 meters

LSU sophomore Michaela Rose continued her torrid pace during the team’s indoor track and field season, breaking her own school record Friday in the 800 meters.

Rose, running at Boston University’s David Henry Valentine’s Invitational, ran the nation’s fastest time of 2 minutes, 18 seconds to win the race. The time not only broke her own school record in the event but is also the third best in the world.

Lorena Rangel-Batres established a personal best time in the mile run at 4:40.66 that moved her into third place on the school’s career list in the event.

Coach Dennis Shaver also sent athletes to the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas where Luke Witte produced a first in the weight throw of 71-1 1/2 to win the event.

Sprinter Favour Ofili, who turned in the fastest time in the 60-meter preliminaries, finished second in the event with a time of 7.15 seconds. That mark tied her for sixth on the school’s career list.

LSU’s Godson Oghenebrume turned in the school’s third best time of 6.60 in the 60 meters where he finished second.