LSU’s Reese, Johnson capture two of SEC’s weekly honors

November 15, 2022
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson has made quite a splash during the first three games of her collegiate career. PHOTO BY: LSU athletics

LSU’s Angel Reese was named SEC Co-Player of the Week and Flau’jae Johnson was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday after helping lead LSU to a 3-0 start to the season.

Reese is co-Player of the Week with Vanderbilt’s Ciaja Harbison.

Reese, a Maryland transfer, has had three double-double games to start the year and is averaging 21.3 points and 14.3 rebounds per game.

Johnson, the No. 26 recruit per ESPN, has scored in double-figures the first games of her career. She had a game-high 18 points in Sunday’s win over Western Carolina and is averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds on the season.

