LSU’s Rebuilding Offensive Line Is A Work In Progress

LSU's offensive line has not been great, but it has protected QB Garrett Nussmeier and helped control the clock. (LSU photo).

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNEE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Through three games, LSU’s offensive line has had its share of ups and downs.

The run game has been able to help the offense control the clock, 32:05 to 27:55. The offense has turned the ball over just twice, whch helps facilitate the elite defense so far. The line has also protected quarterback Garrett Nussmeier well, just allowing four sacks with zero in the 20-10 win over Florida and its stout defense Saturday.

But still the Tigers are 116th in the nation in rushing offense, averaging just 110 yards a game.

“I feel as if we have not played our best, and I feel like everyone can see that,” redshirt sophomore left tackle Tyree Adams said Tuesday at player interviews. “But I know that each and every week, we’re coming out with this mentality of just going 1-0 each week. And that will actually take us a long way, but we have to focus on now. And now is going to carry us every day through practice. And once you dominate practice, you’ll dominate Saturdays.”

The main problem is LSU’s offensive line often gets manhandled. What run success the Tigers have had is usually through a finesse attack of misdirection, counters and reverses.

“Really just our run game,” Adams said of the main focus. “Just being a front, knowing the schemes better and just being physical. I think physicality is the biggest thing that we’ve preached.”

Brunt force and each of the five doing his job.

“Seeing different little key indicators,” he said. “Identifying what we see and knowing what’s going to come before it happens. Handling movement, handling different things that the defense can bring that we haven’t seen before.”

Offensive line coach Brad Davis has seen much better output. Four members of the 2024 line – tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones and guards Miles Frazier and Garrett Dellinger were all drafted into the NFL last spring. LSU’s 2023 line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award that goes to the nation’s top offensive line. LSU won that award in 2019 when it won the national title under a different staff.

“He critiques on everything, and that’s going to make us a great o-line,” Adams said. “He believes in us. He loves us as if we were his own kids, and that trust helps us go the extra mile.”

No. 3 LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC) will likely have to improve on its 20 points-a-game average to beat future opponents after heavy underdog Southeastern Louisiana (2-1) on Saturday (6:45 p.m., SEC Network).

“We’re right there, because coach Brad always talks about going from an A to an A+,” Adams said. “It’s not going from a C to an A or an F to an A.”

