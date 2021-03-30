LSU’s Pro Day televised Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. on SEC Network and NFL Network

Every NFL franchise will have representation on campus Wednesday when LSU hosts its annual Pro Timing Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

A total of nine former LSU players are scheduled to participate, including projected first-round picks Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr.

The others are LB Jabril Cox, DT Tyler Shelvin, DB Jacoby Stevens, FB Tory Carter, WR Racey McMath,DB Kary Vincent Jr. and P Zach Von Rosenberg

LSU’s Pro Day will be televised on the SEC Network and the NFL Network. Coverage on the SEC Network begins at 10 a.m. CT with former LSU standout and NFL Super Bowl Champion Ryan Clark on site providing analysis and interviews with coaches and players. NFL Network coverage will also begin at 10 a.m. CT and continue throughout the day.

Fans can follow along with real-time results throughout the day on the LSU Sports Mobile app (LSUsports.net/apps). A complete run down of the results from the day can also found on LSUsports.net/proday at the conclusion of the event.

2021 LSU Pro Day – Schedule of Events for Wednesday, March 31

8 a.m. Player Measurements

8:25 a.m. Combine Testing: Vertical jump, broad jump, bench press

9:35 a.m. On-Field Testing: 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, 3-Cone Drill, 60-yard shuttle (skill players)

Individual Position Workouts

Defensive Backs (11 a.m.), linebackers (11:15 a.m.), fullbacks (11:30), wide receivers (11:45), specialists (noon), additional workouts (12:15 p.m.)