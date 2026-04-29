LSU’s Princesse Hyman Named SEC Women’s Field Athlete Of The Week

April 29, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, More LSU Sports, Track & Field 0
Princesse Hyman, LSU
LSU sophomore Princesse Hyman was named SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week after her 9.38-meter (194-9) throw at last week’s Alumni Gold meet (Photo by LSU Athletics).

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU track & field’s Princesse Hyman was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Week by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second time this outdoor season that Hyman was honored by the SEC for her performances in discus throw, earning her first honor on March 24th.

LSU’s sophomore-discus star earned another win with a throw over 59 meters, reaching 59.38 meters (194-9) in at Alumni Gold.

She currently sits No. 4 in the NCAA and No. 3 in the SEC with her PR of 59.90 meters. The throw of 59.38m would be No. 6 in the NCAA and No. 4 in the SEC if it wasn’t for her previous season-best.

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