LSU’s perfect start in soccer rewarded with a No. 17 national ranking – the program’s first in three years

Following a 4-0-0 start to the 2021 season, including two wins over top 25 teams, LSU’s soccer team has cracked the United Soccer Coaches Poll Top 25 for the first time this season at the No. 17 slot.

The Tigers, who are making their first appearance in the poll since 2018, have outscored their opponents 14-2.

Tinaya Alexander leads the team with five of the 14 goals scored for LSU. Alesia Garcia has three and then Molly Thompson, Maddie Moreau, Grace Haggerty, Jordan Johnson, Wasila Diwura-Soale, and Athena Kuehn all have one apiece.

On the defensive side, sophomore goalkeeper Mollee Swift has been superb in net with a 0.57 goals against average to go along with 11 saves and a save percentage of .846. She’s started all four matches and played a total of 315 minutes. The backline of Shannon Cooke, Maya Gordon, Reese Moffatt, Grace Haggerty, and Lindsi Jennings have been working well in cohesion with Swift to stifle opposing attacks as well.

LSU is in the midst of a five game road swing with matches against Arizona (Sept. 2) and No. 21 Arizona State (Sept. 5), both of which will be played in Tempe, Ariz.