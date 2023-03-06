LSU’s Paul Skenes earns second SEC Pitcher of Week honor

LSU junior right-hander Paul Skenes was named Monday the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week by the league office.

Skenes improved to 3-0 this season as he defeated Butler on Friday in a dominating six-inning outing. He limited Butler to no runs on one hit with no walks and a career-high 13 strikeouts, firing 80 pitches in the outing.

Skenes allowed a two-out single in the first inning, then retired 16 straight Butler hitters to complete his outing. His 13 Ks represented the most by an LSU pitcher since March 2, 2018, when Zack Hess recorded 13 strikeouts against Toledo.

Skenes has a 0.50 cumulative ERA this season in 18 innings, allowing only one run on six hits with three walks and 36 strikeouts, and he is limiting opponents to a .100 batting average.

Monday’s award marked the second SEC Pitcher of the Week honor for Skenes, who also received the recognition on February 20.