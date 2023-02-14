LSU’s Ofili, Rose share SEC Women’s Runners of Week honor

LSU sprinter Favour Ofili and middle-distance runner Michaela Rose have shared this week’s Southeastern Conference Runners of the Week honor.

Ofili received the honor for the second time this indoor season after running the second-fastest 200 meters in collegiate history at the Tyson Invitational. Her time of 22.36 seconds was a meet record, facility record, LSU record, African record, along with taking both the lead in the event in both the nation and world.

Ofili also ran a personal-best time of 7.15 in the 60-meter final, which ties for fifth on LSU’s all-time performance list with Muna Lee.

Rose ran the third-fastest 800 meters in collegiate history at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University. She placed first amongst 248 runners with a time of 2:00.18, erasing her previous school record she set in her previous meet. She has run a personal-best time in all four meets competed in so far this season.