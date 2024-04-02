LSU’s offense will replace Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas with deep wide receiver room

Last season, LSU wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers made up the best wide receiver duo in college football. Both players are projected to be first round picks in the year’s NFL draft, and now LSU has to replace them.

Nabers is LSU’s all-time leading receiver. He and Thomas combined for 2,746 yards and 31 touchdowns. The Tigers will be looking to replace that production with a deeper wide receiver group rather than two guys.

Kyren Lacy looks to be the No. 1 wide receiver for the season. He’s made some highlight-reel catches during spring practice and already has experience in the offense after recording 558 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Aaron Anderson has been working with the first-team offense some during spring practice and look poised for a bigger this season after only having 12 catches for 59 yards last year. He’s played on the first team with Lacy and Christ Hilton.

Hilton is entering his fourth season at LSU after coming to the school as the No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana. He’s put up just 415 yards in his career but capped last season with 56 yards and a touchdown in the bowl game against Wisconsin.

“On the perimeter, Kyren and Chris, their familiarity with what we do has led the way,” LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said. “Especially just from a setting the tempo standpoint.”

Outside of Lacy, Anderson and Hilton, the Tigers have several wide receivers that have been rotated into the first-team offense during the spring and will likely see significant playing time this season.

LSU has two transfer wide receivers looking to make quick impacts. CJ Daniels transferred to LSU from Liberty where he had 1,067 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He averaged 19.4 yards per reception and offers a dynamic threat for the offense.

“CJ just brings such a level of consistency,” Sloan said. “You can see the experience in how he plays. He’s an extremely smart player. He’s physical and he’s strong through the catch. I think he’s going to be a huge piece for what we’re doing in the fall.”

Zavion Thomas transferred to LSU from Mississippi State and had 503 receiving yards last season for the Bulldogs. He and Daniels have both primarily ran with the second team during spring practice, but re still likely to see playing time for the Tigers.

“Zavion is explosive,” Sloan said. “You can just see he has a feel for space and holes. He’s made some really big plays down the field. He’s got a lot of speed. Ultimately, we’re trying to get him the ball in space.”

Kyle Parker has gotten work with the second-team wide receivers as well and continues to impress. He has been rotated into the first-team offense at times throughout spring practice. Parker is entering his second season at LSU after spending his freshman year primarily on the sidelines.

Shelton Sampson has also made strides and continues to make his case for playing time according to Sloan. The former five-star is entering his second season at LSU after appearing in three games for the Tigers last season.

“Shelton Sampson has made a ton of strides,” Sloan said. “I’d be remiss not to say that he’s made some really big plays the last several days.”