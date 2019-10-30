LSU’s No. 4 women’s golf team is the No. 1 seed in an NCAA regional it hosts May 10-12

The No. 4-ranked LSU women’s golf team is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament 18-team Baton Rouge Regional on May 10-12 at the Tigers’ home course The University Club.

Besides LSU which received at at-large bid Wednesday, the field includes No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 15 Baylor, No. 12 Oregon, No. 19 Maryland, No. 20 Alabama, No. 29 Oregon State, No. 24 Houston, No. 37 Miami (Fla.), No. 32 North Texas, No. 42 Purdue, No. 44 Mississippi State, No. 49 Tulsa, Sam Houston State, Kennesaw State, East Tennessee State, Jacksonville State and Quinnipiac.

“There are three other SEC teams in the field that just played in our home event three weeks ago,” LSU golf Garrett Runion. “We know a lot about those teams and expect them to play well. As for some of the others like Oregon, Oregon State and Maryland, we don’t know much about them because we haven’t seen them play this season. They will have a little extra challenge of getting used to our grass and conditions.”

This will be LSU’s 26th appearance in the NCAA tournament as a team. It is the fifth time that LSU has hosted a regional – 1993 (Santa Maria), 2002, 2007, 2016. The 2002, 2007 and 2016 events were all held at The University Club.

LSU had a record-setting performance at the 2021 SEC championships. The Tigers shot the best three rounds in program history on their way to an NCAA record 46-under 818 for stroke play. LSU earned the No. 1 seed for SEC Match Play with a 16-under 272 in the first round, a 12-under 276 in the second round and an 18-under 270 in the final round of stroke play.

The Tigers have shot under par in five of nine stroke play events in 2020-21 – The Ally (-7; Oct. 19-21, 2020), Moon Golf Invitational (-18; Feb. 14-16, 2021), ICON Invitational (-19; Feb. 22-23, 2021), LSU Tiger Golf Classic (-12, April 6-7, 2021) and SEC championship Stroke Play (-46, April 14-16, 2021).

LSU is on pace to record its lowest team average in program history. The Tigers are currently shooting 287.67, one stroke off the record set last year of 288.71.