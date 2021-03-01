LSU’s No. 4 ranked women’s team, thanks to a hole-in-one, is in second place after day one

Sparked by senior Kendall Griffin’s hole-in-one, the fourth ranked LSU women’s golf team is in second place after Monday’s first round of Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia (S.C.) Golf Club.

The Tigers shot 2-under 286, four strokes in back of leader Duke’s 6-under 282.

Griffin’s ace on the par 3, 187-yard 14th hole boosted her to 3-under 69, which placed her in a six-way tie for the individual lead.

Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad’s 2-under 70 placed her in a nine-way tie one stroke off the lead. Fellow sophomore Latanna Stone was at 1-over 73.

Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet carded 2-over 74 and junior Presley Baggett scored 4-over 76.