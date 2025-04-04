LSU’s No. 1-Ranked Gymnastics Team Advances to NCAA Regional Final with 198.100 Second Round Score

STATE COLLEGE, Penn. – The top-seeded LSU Gymnastics team booked their place in the second round at the Penn State Regional with a 198.100 score on Thursday night in Rec Hall to advance to the regional final round.

LSU’s 198.100 topped the evening session, with No. 16 Arkansas coming in second with a 197.550 and joining the Tigers in advancing to the next phase of the competition. Michigan and Maryland were eliminated from the competition with scores of 197.050 and 196.825 respectively.

The Tigers claimed at least a share of three individual titles on the night. Senior Aleah Finnegan claimed a share of the beam title (9.95), floor (9.925) and the all around (39.625). The 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year Kailin Chio joined her teammate, also claiming a share of the floor (9.925) and all around (39.625) titles.

(MORE TO COME)