LSU’s NIL-Portal Guru Austin Thomas Compares Attracting Transfer Talent To “Speed Dating”

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Before there was Name, Image & Likeness and the immediate NCAA Transfer Portal, which each began in 2021 in college football, recruiting was about long term courtships.

It still is when it comes to high school sweethearts recruiting, but in the world of the portal, it’s closer to one-night stands.

“In high school recruiting, some of these guys, their courtship is two years, maybe longer,” LSU general manager Austin Thomas said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. “With the transfer portal, that’s obviously like speed dating. You don’t have a lot of time to get to know the people that you’re working with.”

Since the end of the 2024 season through much of last spring, LSU coach Brian Kelly, Thomas, whose official title is associate athletic director for football administration, and other staff members were the best speed daters in the nation.

It also helped how much money LSU’s collective and various resources paid for the college transfers.

“We’re going to be just about at $18 million,” Kelly said on his first radio show of the season on Thursday night. In 2022, ’23 and ’24, the payouts for transfers did not get very close to double digits.

Kelly’s current portal class finished No. 1 in the country with 18 mostly highly rated players from other colleges transferred to LSU. So, it must have been LSU love at first sight, or close to it, for some of the transfers.

“We tried to do a lot of due diligence there,” Thomas said.

But Thomas insists LSU was not just trying to buy dates.

“If it’s driven by financials, in my opinion, that’s a house built on sand,” Thomas said. “A lot of times those crumble. Financials are a part of the conversation. That’s the reality of the world we live in. But at the end of the day, that can’t be the driver for us, or we feel like that’s in vain. But what we try to do first is evaluate each other. We want them to get to know us, and we want to get to know them.”

But there is precious little time.

LSU’s “Who Wants To Marry A Millionaire” staff is also concerned with who else their targets may be dating, so to speak. They’d also like to meet their parents and/or mentors.

“We want to know who’s around them, and who’s helping them in their decision-making process,” Thomas said. “From there, you can start having the conversations about the fit, and who they are, and what they bring to our organization. Because at the end of the day, this is all about building a team. It’s not just about collecting talent.”

It’s also about winning happily ever after.