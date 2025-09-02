LSU’s New Transfer Portal Players Made The Difference On Defense At Clemson

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU started five new Transfer Portal players on defense in the 17-10 win at Clemson Saturday – cornerback Mansoor Delane of Virginia Tech, safety Tamarcus Cooley of North Carolina State, defensive tackle Bernard Gooden of South Florida and ends Jack Pyburn of Florida and Patrick Payton of Florida State.

Two transfers came off the bench – tackle Jimari Butler of Nebraska and safety A.J. Haulcy, who would have started, but he had to serve a first-half suspension for an ejection for fighting in his last game for Houston last season.

Another three true freshmen played – cornerback D.J. Picket and defensive tackles Walter Mathis and Zion Williams. But the portal players had the most impact, particularly the five starters and Haulcy.

“Going into the portal, we were looking for those kind of guys that wanted to be here for a championship, that weren’t in it for the individual accolades,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said at a press conference Tuesday.

Kelly gave a game ball to Delane, who intercepted a pass during the defense’s shutout of Clemson in the second half and had two tackles with two pass breakups.

“His interception was because we were doing the right things up front, and he got that,” Kelly said. “To me, I think our guys want to be the reason that we’re having success, but they know that they’re not the only reason we’re having success.”

The way LSU’s defense played beyond following coaching and scheme impressed Kelly.

“One of the things that stands out is that there’s a lot passion on the defensive side of the ball,” he said. “And with that passion is guys being selfless. In terms of how you play team defense, you first have to have passion, because you have to run, get hit, you’ve got to get excited. But then you’ve got to do your job – not somebody’s else’s job.”

Players trying to do too much, including the assignments of teammates, hurt LSU’s defense at times last season, Kelly said.

One of Kelly’s favorite statistics from the game was zero penalties by the defense.

“Honestly, it’s the discipline we have within the program,” he said. “Our guys bought into it, and it carries onto the field and the way they play. We’re not going to tolerate foolishness. I think it’s just an overall program perspective, and then those guys really trusting what we’ve been telling them and going out and doing it.”

No. 3 LSU (1-0) hosts Louisiana Tech (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.