LSU’s Mr. Versatility Ju’Juan Johnson Playing RB, QB And WR

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE

Tiger Rag News Services

The late Jimmy Buffett said it best in his “School Boy Heart” song on the “Banana Wind” album:

I suppose the need to focus never arose

So something like a Swiss Army knife, that’s my life

At the moment, the LSU football coaching staff has not felt the need for sophomore running back/quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back Ju’Juan Johnson to focus on one position. So his practice life lately has been running back, quarterback and wide receiver for the time being after playing defensive back last season.

Swiss Army knives are synonymous with multiple tasks. They contain are several blades, multiple screwdrivers, tweezers, wire cutters and even a bottle opener. They provide endless possibilities in what can be accomplished.

That’s just what Johnson is bringing to the Tigers, and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan sounds like he’ll keep him in his back pocket.

A quarterback at Lafayette Christian Academy who amassed a state record 14,451 total yards with 171 touchdowns, Johnson signed with LSU as a defensive back in 2024. In his freshman year with the Tigers last season, Johnson worked in the secondary before moving to running back after John Emery tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during a practice after the season opener against USC.

Less than a week later, Johnson caught three passes for 16 yards with a 4-yard touchdown against Nicholls State. He appeared in 13 games in all as a reserve back, rushing seven times for 14 yards and catching five passes for 22 yards.

With redshirt freshman quarterback Colin Hurley ruled out of spring practice following a car accident last January, Johnson moved to quarterback and remained there through the first week of August practices.

But with the suspension of reserve freshman running back JT Lindsey over last weekend, Johnson moved back to running back.

“When it comes to making a decision on Ju’Juan, it’s how far do we go this year with him? Because we didn’t red-shirt him last year,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “I want to make sure his time is valuable and impactful.”

A redshirt this season would mean Johnson could only play in four games. But LSU may need his versatility all season. This past week, he has taken snaps at quarterback, running back and receiver.

Sloan has been using Johnson at all three spots in the red zone, where LSU struggled last season. Johnson could be a saving grace there.

“He’s been electric with the ball in his hand, made a couple of big plays when we’ve been in live tackle situations,” Sloan said Monday. “So, I think he’s been excited. He’s been fun to coach. He’s attentive, and he’s getting after it.”

Sloan has gotten creative with Johnson at quarterback in the red zone as he leaves regular quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the game with Nussmeier going in motion. That will surprise any opponent. Johnson could also be a possibility as a triple-option quarterback.

“Ju’Juan wanted to come back to quarterback, and I couldn’t be more excited to have him,” Sloan said. “He’s obviously a different style of quarterback than the other guys. You’re going to have to respect his feet. You’ve seen his growth from a passing standpoint. He throws a good ball. In terms of his progressions, he’s doing the things he needs to do. He has good footwork and command of the huddle, and I think he has great leadership skills.”