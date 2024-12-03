LSU’s Morrow Earns National and SEC Weekly Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow, who leads the nation in double-doubles and rebounding, was named to the USBWA’s weekly Starting Five and as SEC Co-Player of the Week Tuesday morning.

She shared the SEC honor with Kentucky’s Clara Strack who was also honored with the USBWA.

Morrow continued her solid start to the season last week, helping lead LSU to its first ranked win of the season over No 20 NC State and remain undefeated recording two more double-doubles while averaging 18.5 points and 13.0 rebounds with 6 total steals.

Morrow leads the nation with 8 double-doubles, including 7 in a row, and she also leads the nation with 13.0 rebounds per game. With 82 career double-doubles, Morrow’s 83rd will tie her with Aliyah Boston for eighth most in DI women’s history.

In LSU’s win over No. 20 NC State, Morrow had 20 points and 15 rebounds – her second game this season with at least 20 and 15 – as LSU captured the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship with an 82-65 win. She helped lead a balanced scoring attack in Sunday’s win over N.C. Central, scoring 17 points and one of nine LSU players in double figures. She also grabbed 11 rebounds and had 3 assists. Morrow has also continually made an impact defensively with three steals in both of LSU’s wins last week.