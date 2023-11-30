LSU’s Mollie Baker named to third team U.S. Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region team

LSU senior midfielder Mollie Baker, a senior, earned a spot on the 2023 U.S. Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region, the organization announced earlier this week.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" title="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Baker, a native of Gilbert, Arizona and North Carolina transfer, was selected to the third team for the first national honor of her career.

The former forward turned midfielder was the lone member of LSU’s team to start in all 20 of the team’s matches. The Tigers (8-8-4) advanced to the NCAA Tournament where they were defeated by Memphis, 2-1, in the first round.

Baker had three goals and two assists in 25 shots on target and played a total of 1,552 minutes. Her goals came against Southern Mississippi and Southern this season for a total of seven in her career. She was among the SEC’s top five shot takers and was in the top 10 in assists.