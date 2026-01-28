LSU’s MiLaysia Fulwiley Named To 2026 Naismith Defensive Player Of The Year Watch List

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley was named to the 2026 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced.

The list consisting of 25 collegiate players includes Fulwiley, who has developed her defensive skills since joining the LSU program in the offseason.

“MiLaysia has the quickest hands I think I’ve ever seen and I’ve been blessed to coach some of the greatest guards, but she has a knack for it, and she can just strip you,” head coach Mulkey said after the Tigers’ 112-49 win over Alcorn State in November.

The Columbia, S.C. native averages 3.3 steals per game, which is No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 13 in the country.

Fulwiley is enjoying her best season thus far in her college career, averaging 14.5 points 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, Fulwiley has accumulated 24 blocks and 71 steals through 21 games played. Her 71 steals rank No. 1 in the SEC and No. 9 nationally.

12 of the 25 players listed play for an SEC program.

2026 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

KK Arnold, UConn

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Maidson Booker, Texas

Kennedy Cambridge, Ohio State

Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee

Julia Dalan, Portland

Jazzy Davidson, Southern Cal

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Toby Fournier, Duke

Madison Francis, Mississippi State

MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Rori Harmon, Texas

Jordan Harrison, West Virginia

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Uche Izoje, Syracuse

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Rashunda Jones, Michigan State

Latasha Lattimore, Ole Miss

Indya Nivar, North Carlina

Khamil Pierre, NC State

Ny’Ceara Pryor, Texas A&M

Clara Strack, Kentucky

Sarah Strong, UConn