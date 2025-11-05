LSU’s MiLaysia Fulwiley Ignites LSU To Win In Opener, But Don’t Call Her A “Spark Plug”

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Transfer guard MiLaysia Fulwiley paced No. 5 LSU with 21 points in the Tigers’ season opening, 108-55 win over Houston Christian Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Fulwiley, a junior transfer from South Carolina, came off the bench, but LSU coach and former Louisiana Tech All-American point guard Kim Mulkey does not want to give her the “spark plug” title.

“I remember that word when I was a player – ‘spark plug,’” Mulkey said. “And I hated it, because I came off the bench for two years. ‘Oh, she’s a spark plug.’ Well, okay, ‘I’m a spark plug, but when am I going to be the engine?’ So, I’m very careful about how I use that with MiLaysia, because her skill level and her talent is better than just a ‘spark plug.’ It’s our job, as she goes into her third year of college, to help her become a complete player, not one that does it in spurts or coming off the bench.”

Mulkey went on to comment on interim athletic director Verge Ausberry being promoted to athletic director (See tweeted story below.)

Verge Ausberry can now tell coaching candidates that HE is Athletic Director:https://t.co/7wa1chJFzf — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 5, 2025

Fulwiley also provided more than a “spark” on defense with a career-high seven steals and two blocked shots.

“Defensively, I think our mindset is just stopping the ball, guarding our man,” Fulwiley said. “Don’t let them score, really, it’s that simple. Just don’t let your man score. And just build pressure when you’re on the ball. Pressure the ball, so that it’s hard for them to make passes, entry passes. I think everybody’s just on the same page with pressuring the ball and trying to get that steal, but being disciplined at the same time.”

Freshman guard ZaKiyah Johnson added 11 points with 11 rebounds for the Tigers (1-0), who next play Thursday at home against Southeastern Louisiana (1-0) at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

“Well, ZaKiyah, she’s deceptively powerful in there,” Mulkey said. “She’s hard to block out. She’s going to always get those boards, and she can leap. She can play the perimeter. It’s just what she does inside to help us make up for rebounds.”

LSU shot 42 of 79 (53.2%) from the floor and 17 of 23 (73.9%) from the free throw line and 7 of 13 (53.8%) from three-point range. The Tigers tallied 23 steals, while forcing 33 turnovers and blocking seven shots.

Junior guard Mikaylah Williams scored 14 points, senior guard Flau’Jae Johnson had 12, and freshman forward Grace Knox put up10.

“My take is always going to be this – I never take wins for granted,” Mulkey said. “Watching us play tonight, I saw seniors that realized this is the beginning of the end for their career in college, and you want them to understand you can’t go back and get this game. For the young ones, I want them to remember this game, because you will never be a freshman again playing in your very first game. So, there was a lot of emotion there when I thought about the kids I get to coach on this team.”