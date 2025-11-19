LSU’s Mike Nwoko Dominates Alcorn State In 107-81 Win

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU junior forward Mike Nwoko took 21 shots Tuesday night and made 17 of them, and Alcorn State never could stop the transfer from Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-10 Nwoko hit 12 of 15 shots from close range along with 5-of-6 shooting from the free throw line for a career-high 29 points along with nine rebounds in leading LSU (4-0) to a 107-81 win as Alcorn State fell to 0-6. And Nwoko played only 20 minutes.

“Mike scored it really efficiently,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said.

Forward Marquel Sutton added 16 points with 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot in 30 minutes with a pair of three-pointers.

“That’s his third straight double-double,” McMahon said.

Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. also scored 16 points, including 6 of 7 free throws, six assists and two steals.

Forward Jalen Reed scored eight points with five rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes off the bench. Sophomore forward Robert Miller III added nine points and three rebounds off the bench in 17 minutes.

The Tigers next play on Friday against Omaha (1-3) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (7 p.m., SEC Network+).

LSU led only 50-44 at halftime as the Tigers got away from playing inside, where it held the advantage.

“We told them our next box out will be our first,” McMahon said.