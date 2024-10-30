LSU’s Mikaylah Williams On Preseason Watchlist For Cheryl Miller Award

BATON ROUGE – Mikaylah Williams was one of 20 players on Wednesday’s preseason watchlist for the Cheryl Miller Award which goes annually to the nation’s top small forward.

Williams joins Flau’Jae Johnson to be on the preseason watch list for one of the Hoop Hall’s position specific awards. Johnson was named on Tuesday’s watchlist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award for shooting guards. By the end of the week, the Hoop Hall will announce watchlists for all five positions.

Mikaylah Williams is entering her sophomore season after claiming SEC Freshman of the Year a season ago. She put together one of the finest freshman seasons in LSU history, averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Her 493 points and 98 assists both rank No. 6 as a freshman in program history.

In her fourth college game last year, Williams quickly showed her scoring ability with 42 points against Kent State, marking the most scored by a LSU freshman in the NCAA era. In total, Williams scored 20+ points in seven games throughout her first season.

